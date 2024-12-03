Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 719,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,397. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,095. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total value of $1,384,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,165,413.52. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,252,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

