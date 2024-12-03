Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Decreases By 16.7%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,295,200 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 1,555,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,952.0 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock remained flat at $20.20 on Monday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

