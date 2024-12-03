Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Decreases By 16.7%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,295,200 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 1,555,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,952.0 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock remained flat at $20.20 on Monday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
