ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 18,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 6,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.
