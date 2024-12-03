Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Exor Stock Performance

EXXRF remained flat at $99.78 during trading on Monday. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495. Exor has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

