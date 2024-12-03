Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Exor Stock Performance
EXXRF remained flat at $99.78 during trading on Monday. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495. Exor has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54.
Exor Company Profile
