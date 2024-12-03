FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,554,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 5,636,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65,541.0 days.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance
Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock remained flat at $14.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
About FinecoBank Banca Fineco
