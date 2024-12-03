FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,554,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 5,636,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65,541.0 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock remained flat at $14.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, overdrafts, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as trading of CFDs, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

