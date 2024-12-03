Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,409 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $25,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SOXX opened at $220.53 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.64 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.07. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

