Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVE opened at $204.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.15 and a 1-year high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
