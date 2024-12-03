Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 9,692 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,715,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 435,582 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,757,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 394,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 368,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 53,713 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 361,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38.

About FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

