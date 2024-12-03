Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 7,402 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $259.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.76 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

