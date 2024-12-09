152 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Legacy Investment Solutions LLC

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VOT opened at $274.89 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.19 and a 12-month high of $275.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.77 and a 200-day moving average of $240.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

