Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,850 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $230.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $215.68 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

