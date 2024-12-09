NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,209,638.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $575,342,000 after buying an additional 6,507,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,140,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,021 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $148,635,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $144,927,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

