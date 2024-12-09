Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Insider Purchases £16,990.10 in Stock

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) insider John Mark Learmonth acquired 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 830 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £16,990.10 ($21,651.71).

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 0.2 %

CMCL stock opened at GBX 818 ($10.42) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,782.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,057.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 938.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,304.84 ($16.63).

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 9,565.22%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

