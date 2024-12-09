Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,600,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in TopBuild by 321.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 86.5% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 222.8% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD stock opened at $375.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.48. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $314.52 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

