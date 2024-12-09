Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Raised by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Five Below were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after buying an additional 72,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,649,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,981,000.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $112.73 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.10.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.15.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

