Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Lowers Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of The GEO Group worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,919,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 240,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 49,134 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 590,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 1,501.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 739,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEO. Wedbush increased their target price on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

GEO stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.