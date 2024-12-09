iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Shares Acquired by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.44% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 209,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDV opened at $21.73 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.