iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Ewa LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ewa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ewa LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $25,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 28,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $186.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.49.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

