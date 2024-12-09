O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 330 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 143.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 565.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMAB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 3.3 %

OMAB stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $90.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 99.12%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.