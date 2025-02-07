1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,802,000 after purchasing an additional 455,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 150.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,564,000 after purchasing an additional 308,129 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

