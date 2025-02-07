Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $83,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

