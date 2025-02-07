Belden (NYSE:BDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Belden had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Belden updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.430-1.530 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.08. Belden has a 1-year low of $78.05 and a 1-year high of $131.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

