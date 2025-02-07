Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.