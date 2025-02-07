Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.36 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

