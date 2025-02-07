Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $423,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $155.46 and a one year high of $220.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.32. The company has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.