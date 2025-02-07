Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,824 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

