Gold Stocks To Consider – February 06th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Barrick Gold, and Vale are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the mining, exploration, or production of gold. Investors buy gold stocks to gain exposure to the price movements of gold and potentially benefit from increases in the price of the precious metal. These stocks are often correlated with the price of gold, but can also be influenced by company-specific factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. 9,287,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,169,531. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $54.88.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.11. 4,959,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,281,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $271.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,263,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,739,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,233,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,882,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,944,531. Vale has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91.

