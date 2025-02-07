Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 373325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

In other news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $308,430.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,416.88. This represents a 39.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

