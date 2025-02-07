Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.41), with a volume of 69452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.12).
Majedie Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £145.22 million, a P/E ratio of 883.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 255.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 241.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.
Majedie Investments Company Profile
Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Majedie Investments
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.