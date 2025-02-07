Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.41), with a volume of 69452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.12).

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £145.22 million, a P/E ratio of 883.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 255.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 241.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.

