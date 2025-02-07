iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 367,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,622,000 after acquiring an additional 42,910 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 124.3% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 382,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.73 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

