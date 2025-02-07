36,879 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Newell Brands by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,618,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,114 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,723,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,073,000 after buying an additional 674,015 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,973,000 after buying an additional 115,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,180 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Shares of NWL stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -46.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

