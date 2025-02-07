Keystone Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 299,981 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 299,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.75 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

