Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.52 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,629 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 5.1% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 143,040 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 628,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,073 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 565.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 152,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 129,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.