6,120 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4,157.6% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 151,961 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 146,945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $15,175,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.83.

CBOE opened at $207.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 19.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

