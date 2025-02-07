Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Probability Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after buying an additional 530,531 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

