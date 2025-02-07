Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 496 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.12.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

