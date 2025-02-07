Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $165.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.68 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.