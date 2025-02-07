Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 9,484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,244,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.