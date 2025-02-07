Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance

IIJIY stock remained flat at $37.69 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.70. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.