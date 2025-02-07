The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Baird R W lowered Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET traded up $27.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,930,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,885. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.38 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $171.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,131,082.08. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $2,049,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at $34,549,491.47. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,738 shares of company stock valued at $69,632,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 91.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 41.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.