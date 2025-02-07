The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $230.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $29.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,280,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,538. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average of $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $211.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.