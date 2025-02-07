ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.43.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATS traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$40.72. 130,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,565. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.36. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$33.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.54.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.09). ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

