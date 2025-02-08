1,441 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $176.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $182.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

