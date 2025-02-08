Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.0 million-$265.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.9 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of OMCL opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 148.75, a P/E/G ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. This trade represents a 17.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

