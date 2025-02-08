Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $572.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $537.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $584.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

