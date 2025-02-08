Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 46 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 34,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 69,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $263.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.78 and a 12-month high of $266.35.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

