Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,484 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.69.

Shares of CI stock opened at $286.67 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

