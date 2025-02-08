Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 13.2% – Still a Buy?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shot up 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.80. 350,739 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 318,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The stock has a market cap of C$420.51 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 4.95.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

