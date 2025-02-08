Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12, Zacks reports. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Equifax updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.250-7.650 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.330-1.430 EPS.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $248.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.75. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

