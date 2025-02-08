Robocap Asset Management Ltd Has $3.90 Million Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Robocap Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,221 shares during the period. SentinelOne makes up approximately 2.6% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 105.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,090,692.25. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,952,197.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,169,917.83. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,354 shares of company stock worth $8,665,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
